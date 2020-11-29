Watch Kyros drummer Robin Johnson tackle Yes' Ritual

Kyros drummer Robin. Johnson has released a playthrough video of him taking on Alan White's drum solo from Yes' Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil). The song of curse featured on side four of Yes' dramatic double 1973 album Tales From Topographic Oceans.

"I’ve always been a fan of Yes and Alan White is a living legend who was a big influence on the way I play," says Johnson. "So I decided I wanted to make a video tributing him and what better way to do that than performing his drum solo from the Yes song Ritual. It was made in collaboration with my friend Matt Jackson who my band previously worked with on the Cloudburst music video. Matt and I really threw everything we had at this video and I’m incredibly proud of how it turned out! I hope both fans of Yes and Kyros enjoy it."

Kyros have recently released the four track EP Four Of Fear through White Star Records, and the band released their third album Celexa Dreams back in June.

Four Of Fear is available on vinyl, CD and as a digital release.

