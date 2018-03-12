Procol Harum Announce London Palladium Show

Prog legends Procol Harum have announced a special show at London’s Palladium venue for October 9, where the band will perform the whole of their 1972 live album …Edmonton… in its entirety. And, as with the original, they will be backed with a full symphony orchestra and chorus, and the show will also feature a mix of the band’s greatest hits and rarities.

The original album, entitled Procol Harum Live: In Concert With The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra was recorded at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Canada in November 1971. It featured many of the band’s best-known songs including Conquistador, A Salty Dog and the epic In Held ‘Twas In I. The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and is Procol Harum’s best selling album in their history.

The band celebrated their 50th Anniversary last year, in which they released their latest album, Novum. They are also the subject of a new eight-disc, career-spanning box set, Still There’ll Be More.

Tickets for the Palladium show are priced between £30-£75 and go on pre-sale this Thursday and general sale on the Friday, and are available through the Ticketmaster website.