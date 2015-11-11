Prince plans solo Euro piano tour

Prince is understood to be planning a solo piano tour across Europe, which is expected to start later this month.

The run of shows are said to begin in Austria on November 21, with the Guardian reporting four UK appearances are on the cards – including a stop at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

When asked why he’s decided to embark on the trek without a backing band, Prince tells Italian website Republica: “Because I will not have bad reviews, to challenge myself, to not repeat the things I’ve done for 30 years because they make me feel safe.

“For the first time I will play my songs on a grand piano and my voice into a microphone – nothing more. Being able to sing in a theatre when you listen to the echo of your voice is an experience of pure joy.”

Further details about Prince’s touring plans will be announced in due course.

Prince completes 38th record