Prince completes 38th record

Prince is gearing up to release his 38th studio record, his band 3rdeyegirl have revealed.

And they described the Hit And Run Album as “super-experimental.”

Named after his recent touring activities, which has seen him announcing shows on the day they’re to be played, it’s to be launched in the very near future.

The band heard Prince’s latest work at a private party following a concert at the US White House last month.

3rdeyegirl guitarist Donna Grantis tells the BBC: “We were all dancing and Joshua Welton was DJing. He started playing all these super-funky songs. He’s throwing out joint after joint and they’re all funky – each one is funkier than the last.

“Little did we know we were jamming to a completely new album that Joshua and Prince had done.”

The record is set to include this month’s single Hardrocklover, an older unreleased track called 1000 Hugs And Kisses plus a retake of 2014 number This Could Be Us.

Grantis says: “This Could Be Us is such a classic tune that’s so beautiful and the lyrics are amazing. But then when you hear this new version, it’s totally different – super cool, really industrial sounding.”

The Hit And Run Album follows Prince’s 2014 releases Plectrumelectrum and Art Official Age.