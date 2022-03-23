Primus bring their Farewell To Kings show to the UK in September

By ( ) published

US prog metal trio Primus will perform their Rush-backed A Tribute To Kings show at three UK dates in September

Rush's Geddy Lee and Primus' Les Claypool
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Primus have announced that they’ll be bringing their celebration of Rush's A Farewell To Kings album to the UK in September.

The band, who have been out on the road in North America perform Rush's classic 1977 album, with full backing from Rush themselves, will play Glasgow O2 Academy September 27, London's Eventim Apollo September 20 and Manchester Academy September 30.

Primus frontman Les Claypool recently posted a photo on his Instagram feed playing bass with Geddy Lee with the caption 'Learning from the master...'. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Caypool elaborated about the idea for Primus to cover the album. “I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird. So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion.”

Primus originally met Rush when they supported them on their 1992 Roll The Bones tour in North America.

Primus open the live show with A Farewell To Kings set before taking a break and returning to the stage for a set of their own material.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 25.

Primus

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.