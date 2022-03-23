Primus bring their Farewell To Kings show to the UK in September

Primus have announced that they’ll be bringing their celebration of Rush's A Farewell To Kings album to the UK in September.

The band, who have been out on the road in North America perform Rush's classic 1977 album, with full backing from Rush themselves, will play Glasgow O2 Academy September 27, London's Eventim Apollo September 20 and Manchester Academy September 30.

Primus frontman Les Claypool recently posted a photo on his Instagram feed playing bass with Geddy Lee with the caption 'Learning from the master...'. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Caypool elaborated about the idea for Primus to cover the album. “I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird. So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion.”

Primus originally met Rush when they supported them on their 1992 Roll The Bones tour in North America.

Primus open the live show with A Farewell To Kings set before taking a break and returning to the stage for a set of their own material.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 25.