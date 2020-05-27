Primavera Sound 2021: Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, Napalm Death and more confirmed

Primavera Sound have announced the lineup for next year’s event.

It’ll take place in Barcelona, Spain, on June 2-6, 2021, after this year’s 20th anniversary event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the artists confirmed today for Primavera Sound 2021 are Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, Napalm Death, Bauhaus, Chromatics, Dinosaur Jr, Idles, Jenny Hval, The Jesus And Mary Chain, The National, Shellac, Jawbox, Cigarettes After Sex, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Strokes.

Tickets will go on sale from June 3, although those who purchased tickets for the postponed 2020 event can carry them over.

Announcing the postponement of the Primavera Sound 2020, organisers said: "We are devastated and are terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused, but the health and wellbeing of our festival-goers and of all the people involved in the festival has always been and is still our absolute priority.

“We cannot thank you enough for your patience, love and understanding in this uncertain scenario. We will never forget this."