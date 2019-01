Danish rock titans Volbeat are premiering their brand new video right here with Metal Hammer!

The track is taken from last year’s _Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies _opus, out now via Spinefarm, with the video directed by Plastickid and featuring a duet with Canadian singer Sarah Blackwood!

Check out the clip, which is set “somewhere in the past in a dark and sombre world” and unravels the “long-lost love story between a dead soldier and a beautiful woman”, below:

Volbeat - Lonesome Rider ft Sarah Blackwood