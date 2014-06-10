PREMIERE: No Sin Evades His Gaze – Roll Up The Royalty stream

With a sound that combines the slamming grooves of Pantera with the blurred-finger frenetics of the best tech-metal, No Sin Evades His Gaze are one of the most exciting new bands in the UK. The even better news is that we are premiering the band's brand new single Roll Up The Royalty right here and right chuffing now! Taken from the band's forthcoming debut album Age Of Sedation, which will emerge later in 2014, it's a sharp and inventive blast of gnarly but melodic modern metal. Play loud or don't bother.

Meanwhile, NSEHG are giving one lucky fan the chance to win a Bloodstock Festival ticket to come and see them play and to get a chance to meet (and also greet) the band! To be in with a chance of winning the ticket worth £130, simply head to the No Sin Evades His Gaze Facebook page on Tuesday 10th June at 7.30pm, locate the competition post and follow the simple instructions. The winner will be selected at random on 30th June at 7.30pm. The lucky winner will be contacted via private message so you need to be a fan of the page!

No Sin Evades His Gaze are also playing Tech-Fest this July. Be there.