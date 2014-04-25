PREMIERE: new video from melodic metallers H.E.A.T

The melodic men of metal, once described in Classic Rock as "the most complete band on the planet", have a new video.

H.E.A.T first came to the world’s attention in 2009, when their song 1000 Miles nearly made it to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest before becoming a huge hit in the band’s native Sweden (they’re from the Stockholm suburb as Europe’s Joey Tempest). Ever since it’s been an upwards spiral, and the band’s second album, Freedom Rock, was nominated as one of the Top 50 albums in 2010 by Classic Rock.

Mannequin Show is taken from H.E.A.T’s recent Tearing Down The Walls. It’s available now from earMUSIC. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YkONu7Q8co)

H.E.A.T play the following UK shows in May.

Friday 16th May: London Garage

Saturday 17th May: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Sunday 18th May: Glasgow Cathouse

Monday 19th May: Manchester Academy 3

For more tour news, visit www.heatsweden.com