Premiere: Larkin Poe release lockdown video for exultant single Holy Ghost Fire

Rising blues rock duo Larkin Poe have filmed a video for their recent single Holy Ghost Fire – a recent Track of the Week on this website – and are premiering it with Classic Rock.

"Holy Ghost Fire is our anthem for the healing power of music," say Larkin Poe's Megan and Rebecca Lovell. "When we wrote the song a couple of months ago, we had no idea how cathartic it would be for us to release a song of optimism and unity during these uncertain times.

“Our whole crew has been on lockdown here in Nashville, Tennessee, so we had to think outside the box and flex our DIY muscles to get this music video made from quarantine."

Megan adds, "Rebecca's husband Tyler Bryant shot the performance footage of us in a vacant lot next to an AutoZone and even the homeless guy stayed six feet away out of respect to social-distancing measures."

Holy Ghost Fire comes from the band's Self Made Man album, their fifth, due for release via Tricki-Woo on June 12.

The band have also announced details of their rescheduled European tour, which was due to take place next month. It's now due to kick off in Dublin on February 3 2021, and climax in Cologne on March 14. Full dates below.

During the lockdown period, Larkin Poe have are keeping fans entertained with their Home Sweet Home Live Stream Series, with a share of proceeds from ticket sales going to United Way, a community-building charity project in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now.

"We’ve had to postpone concerts, but we don’t want the music to stop," say the band. "This live stream series is our way of keeping the music going, from our home sweet home to yours."

(Image credit: Tricki-Woo)

Larkin Poe 2021 European Tour

03 Feb: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland*

04 Feb: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers, UK*

05 Feb: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

06 Feb: Brighton Chalk, UK*

08 Feb: Bristol SWX, UK

09 Feb: Oxford O2 Academy, UK*

10 Feb: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

11 Feb: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

13 Feb: Paris Le Trianon, FR

14 Feb: Luxembourg den Atelier, LU*

15 Feb: Amsterdam Paradiso Main Hall, NL

18 Feb: Madrid Sala But, ES

19 Feb: Santander, Escenario Santander, Spain*

20 Feb: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

21 Feb: Valencia Sala Jerusalem, Spain*

23 Feb: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland*

24 Feb: Milan Santeria, Italy

25 Feb: Munich Muffathalle, Germany*

27 Feb: Vienna WUK, Austria

28 Feb: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland*

01 Mar: Warsaw Proxima, Poland*

02 Mar: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Replublic

04 Mar: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

06 Mar: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

08 Mar: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

09 Mar: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

10 Mar: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

12 Mar: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

13 Mar: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

14 Mar: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

* = New show or new venue