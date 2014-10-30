PREMIERE: Epica – Victims Of Contingency video

Symphonic metallers Epica have just given us their new video for Victims Of Contingency from sixth album The Quantum Enigma.

The follow-up to 2012’s Requiem For The Indifferent was released back in May via Nuclear Blast and the first to feature new bassist Rob van der Loo, who replaced Yves Huts.

Epica are coming to London for a co-headline show with Dragonforce on 6th December at The Forum in London. Get your tickets here.

The Quantum Enigma is out now and available to order here.

Check out the new video below and tell us what you think!