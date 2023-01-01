Porcupine Tree 'most likely' over after 2023 shows

Steven Wilson appears to have called time on the current Porcupine Tree reunion, announcing that the bands upcoming outdoor shows will 'most likely' be the band's last.

In a New Year's message to fans on Instagram and Twitter earlier today (which you can see below), as well as discussing his upcoming solo album, which he refers to as 'totally pretentious', Wilson says 'Meanwhile the (likely final) PT shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the Summer'.

The full statement reads: "Happy new year to you all! First and foremost a big thank you to everyone that enjoyed the Porcupine Tree Closure/Continuation album / shows, and my book Limited Edition Of One during the past year.



"Coming in 2023 will be my new album, a 10 track 65 minute musical journey that’s kinda hard to describe, but suffice to say it’s different again, not to mention totally pretentious (in a good way!) It will be released by Virgin Music UK, more news soon. Meanwhile the (likely final) PT shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the Summer, check the band’s channels for more info.



"Lots more exciting stuff (at least to me) happening, but for now I’ll leave you with my very best wishes for the year ahead, I hope it will be a wonderful one for you."

Porcupine Tree announced they'd reformed after a 12-year hiatus in November last year. The band released Closure/Continuation in June and ended a tour of North America and Europe with a show at London's Wembley Arena in November.

The band are currently announcing outdoor shows for this year, and will play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on June 29.