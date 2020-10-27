Porcupine Tree detail new The Delerium Years box set

Porcupine Tree have released details of their new Porcupine Tree - The Delerium Years 13-disc box set which brings together all of the band's recordings issued by the Delerium label between 1992-97 and which will be released through Transmission Records on November 20.

This period in the band’s illustrious career will be documented visually though a 140-page book with rare photographs and other archive material, plus biographical liner notes by Stephen Humphries (adapted from his sleeve notes for the Delerium Years vinyl box sets), and replicas of the full width original artwork for Signify and an October 1995 tour poster.

“Myself and the band are very happy to have all our work united on our Transmission imprint through Snapper Music, a label we’ve had a long and extremely positive relationship with," says Steven Wilson. "We are discussing many exciting possibilities for the catalogue going forward, plans that will take in definitive special editions of existing albums, but also open the vaults to archive material.”

(Image credit: Transmission Records)

The 13 CDs - packaged in digi-sleeves - are presented in a heavyweight lift-off lid box designed by long-term collaborator Carl Glover.

They include:

• On the Sunday of Life...

• Up the Downstair

• The Sky Moves Sideways (2CD - also includes Stars Die EP)

• Signify

• Coma Divine - live (2CD)

Plus:

• Voyage 34: The Complete Trip - with the original full-length version of Phase IV

• Staircase Infinities - mini album (newly remastered)

• Metanoia - studio improvisations recorded 1995-96 (newly remastered)

Plus 2 releases originally created for subscribers to the PT information service Transmission, both newly remastered for this set:

• Transmission IV - all 40 minutes of an unedited Moonloop

• Insignificance - a selection of Signify demos, including tracks not recorded for the final album

Finally a newly compiled and mastered 9 track disc called The Sound of No One Listening rounds up stray single and compilation tracks, including 2 demo versions of the song Disappear which were previously only available on a bonus 7-inch with the first vinyl edition of Coma Divine.

Pre-order Porcupine Tree - The Delerium Years.