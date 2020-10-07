Porcupine Tree to release 13-disc Delerium 92-97 years box set

Porcupine Tree will release a 13-disc box set bringing together all of the band's recordings issued by the Delerium label between 1992-97 in November. it's the first fruits of a new deal struck between the band and their previous label Snapper Records.

Snapper Music have held a close relationship with Porcupine Tree since the release of the 1999 album Stupid Dream on their Kscope imprint. The label acquired the band's early work on the Delerium label in 2006 and later the Warner/Lava years material in 2017.

“Myself and the band are very happy to have all our work united on our Transmission imprint through Snapper Music, a label we’ve had a long and extremely positive relationship with," says Steven Wilson. "We are discussing many exciting possibilities for the catalogue going forward, plans that will take in definitive special editions of existing albums, but also open the vaults to archive material.”

"20 years on we greatly appreciate the successful working relationship we have maintained with the band," adds Snapper MD Frederick Jude.

Following the release of the Delerium set will be a deluxe multi-disc edition of the band's 2005 acclaimed album Deadwing in 2021.