Poppy announces huge 2022 world tour

Following the release of last year's acclaimed album Flux, Poppy has announced that she will be setting off on a massive 2022 world tour.

Kicking off on March 8 at Sacramento's Ace Of Spades, the pop-metaller will be making stops in Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and more before heading to Europe on June 30 for a performance at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.



Poppy will then head to the UK on November 26 following European dates in Madrid, Berlin, Hanover and Amsterdam, among others. The Never Find My Place tour will wrap up on November 30 in Glasgow's SWG3.

In addition, Poppy will play Las Vegas' When We Were Young fest on October 22, alongside My Chemical Romance, Paramore and countless other emo icons.

Taking to Twitter to share the news of the tour, Poppy wrote "After much Ado’! I’m delighted to announce the Never Find My Place Tour! Rescheduled shows on sale now! @ http://impoppy.com New shows on sale Friday 9am local time Previously purchased tickets will be honored!".

Find the full list of dates below:

Mar 08: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Mar 09: Berkeley The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall, CA

Mar 10: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Mar 12: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Mar 15: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Mar 17: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 18: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Mar 19: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Mar 21: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Mar 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Mar 23: Chicago Park West, IL

Mar 24: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Mar 25: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Mar 28: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Mar 29: Montreal Théâtre Corona, QC

Mar 30: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 31: Worcester Palladium, MA

April 01: Hatford Webster Theater, CT

April 02: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

April 03: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

April 05: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

April 06: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

April 08: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

April 09: Austin Emos Austin, TX

April 10: Dallas The Echo Lounge and Music Hall, TX

April 13: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 19: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 20: Charlotte The Underground, NC

May 21: Columbia The Senate, SC

May 22: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 25: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

May 26: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, DK

Jul 09: Moskva ParkLive Festival, RU

Jul 11: Kyiv UPark Festival, UA

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young, NV

Nov 02: Paris Élysée Montmartre, FR

Nov 03: Rüschlikon Xtra, CH

Nov 04: Toulouse Le Metronum, FR

Nov 06: Madrid Cool, ES

Nov 07: Barcelona Sala Apolo, ES

Nov 09: Milan Fabrique, IT

Nov 10: Munich Freiheiz, DE

Nov 12: Vienna Simm City, AT

Nov 13: Budapest Akvárium Klub, HU

Nov 14: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZ

Nov 15: Berlin Heimathafen Neukölln, DE

Nov 16: Hamburg Fabrik, DE

Nov 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DE

Nov 20: Antwerpen Zappa, BE

Nov 21: Koln Gloria-Theater, DE

Nov 23: Hanover Capitol Hannover, DE

Nov 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, NL

Nov 26: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 27: London O2 Empire Shepherds Bush, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow SWG3, UK

