Poppy’s new single Her might be the finest grunge song since Kurt Cobain died

Moriah Rose Pereira aka Poppy is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing musical artists of the decade.



Having dabbled in bubblegum pop, electro, nu-metal and industrial rock across the past five years, the 26-year-old Boston-born singer’s claim that her music is “post-genre” is more than just a snappy soundbite. And having scored a Grammy nomination in the Best Metal Performance category earlier this year (for Bloodmoney, from 2020’s I Disgree album) it seems like Poppy is ready to move on once more.

Her, the singer’s new single, comes straight out of the early ’90s, and could sit easily on either Nirvana’s In Utero album, or Hole’s Live Through This, with its dirty riffs, cathartic screams and acerbic, provocative lyrics. “Say she's adored, call her a whore,” she sings on the opening verse, “Then pick her up, throw her on the floor.” Featuring the musical talents of A Perfect Circle/Eagles of Death Metal affiliated bassist Matt McJunkins and Kesha/Tegan and Sara guitarist Ted Gowans, it’s an impressive shape-shift from her last release, Dark Dark World from the EAT (NXT Soundtrack) EP, and suggests that she’s thinking at least two steps ahead of the cultural commentators trying to unpick the meaning of her already kaleidoscopic career.



The dark, animated video for the single is a treat too.

Poppy is set to tour the US in August/September opening for Deftones, playing ahead of special guests Gojira.