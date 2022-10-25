Pomegranate Tiger returns with stunning AI video for The Cryptographer

Canadian prog metaller Pomegranate Tiger has returned with his first brand new music after a seven year hiatus pursuing other projects.

You can watch the stunning AI-themed video for The Cryptographer below. The new track is a unique audio-visual online art experience, centred on the conversations around AI, DNA sequencing, and robotics. The artwork and entire visual design of The Cryptographer was created by Pomegranate Tiger's AI system, depicting a futuristic world in which humans and AI merge together.

“I’m super stoked to bring Pomegranate Tiger back to life after seven years," says multi-instrumentalist Martin Andres. "It’s been a long a wait but hopefully everybody enjoys the new song and video. I really wanted to lean into focusing this composition on the dance between rhythmic synchronisation and syncopation between the drums and guitar. This frantic sonic motion between the instrumentals embodies that same spirit simulating the frantic pace of technological innovation in the last 10 years that brought us Artificial Intelligence. I hope you all dig the new track!"

Andres first burst into the scene with Entities, in 2013, following it up with Boundless two years later. Andres has been slowly crafting his new material over the last two years.