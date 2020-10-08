Plini streams new single I'll Tell You Someday

Australian prog guitar virtuoso Plini, who was the youngest artist in Prog Magazine's recent Greatest Prog Musicians poll, has streamed his brand new single I'll Tell You Someday. The song is taken form his much anticipated second album Impulse Voices which Plini will release on November 29. You can listen to the new single in full below.

"I picked this as the first “single” because I wanted to provide the listener with a big, warm, instrumental hug, in a time when I feel everyone could use one," says the guitarist. "I think it gives a friendly first impression of the album, in terms of sound and energy, though may also provide a false sense of security for some of the stranger territory the rest of the album ventures into…"

Impulse Voices was mixed and co-produced by Simon Grove, with artwork designed by long-time collaborator Alex Pryle. The album features Chris Allison on drums, Simon Grove on bass, with guest contributions from Dave Mackay on piano and synthesizer, John Waugh on saxophone, Amy Turk on electro-acoustic harp, and additional production from Devesh Dayal and Aleksandra Djelmash.

"The early demos for these songs range from a few months to a few years old, but the majority of the work that went into the album was during the first half of this year," Plini continues. "With all travel plans cancelled until further notice, I slowed my lifestyle way down and spent almost every day from March til August wandering around Sydney, listening to podcasts and music, and then coming home and chipping away at these songs.



"It was an extremely fun, rewarding and explorative process – the closest I’ve felt to the free-spiritedness I had when I first started writing music (way before ever releasing it), but informed by everything I’ve learnt and experienced in the last few years of tours and travel. To make an analogy, I feel like I designed a pretty cool house for the listener to inhabit with these songs, but it was made truly special by the masterfully-crafted furnishings and decorations added by Chris, Simon and the rest of the musicians involved."

Plini: Impulse Voices

1. I’ll Tell You Someday

2. Papelillo

3. Perfume

4. Last Call

5. Impulse Voices

6. Pan

7. Ona / 1154

8. The Glass Bead Game