Plini announces UK and European tour dates for August

Australian guitar virtuoso Plini has announced his second European tour this year.

Plini has already announced a string of June dates with Arch Echo and Mestis which also includes an appearance at this year's Download and Be Prog! My Friend festivals, and will support TesseracT and Between The Buried And Me on their November European tour.

The latest string of dates includes an appearance at London's Islington Assembly Hall on August 19 and appearances at the Czech Republic's Brutal Assault and UK's ArcTanGent festivals.

The new dates are:

CZE Karlovy Vary Musicians Festival - August 10

CZE Fortress Josefov Brutal Assault - 11

HUN Budapest A38 Roof - 14

POL Krakow Alchemia - 15

POL Warsaw Hydrozadadka - 16

UK ArcTanGent Festival - 18

UK Islington Assembly Hall - 19

MLT Mosta IR-Razzatt L'Ahmar - 22