Robert Plant has released a second short film about the themes of his latest album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar.

View the video plus its predecessor, both entitled Returning To The Borders, below.

The Led Zeppelin icon recently described the record as “celebratory, gritty, African, trance meets Zep.”

Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, Plant’s 10th solo album, is launched on September 8.