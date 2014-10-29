Planet of Zeus join Lords of the Riff 2 tour

Planet of Zeus have signed up for the Lords of the Riff 2 tour following the news that Oklahoma quintet Anti-Mortem, one of the tour's original participants, have gone their separate ways.

“I am very sorry to say that Anti-Mortem is no more,” states guitarist Zain Smith. “I know there were fans in the UK that were looking forward to meeting us, but personal and creative differences got the best of us. I’m already working on a new band, and I will be back in action very soon!”

Of course, nothing can stop of the power of The Riff. And so Greek stoner metal crew Planet Of Zeus have stepped up and joined the lineup for Lords Of The Riff 2 – Unleashed By Kraken, alongside fuzzed-up bruisers Kyng and Hammond-driven groove merchants Lionize: a triple-headed riff-driven monster that promises to deliver a uniquely thunderous rock ’n’ roll experience for the jaw-dropping price of only ten pounds per ticket! Planet Of Zeus have shared stages with everyone from Clutch and Monster Magnet to Ozzy Osbourne and have recently released their third album Vigilante to great acclaim.

“We were all massively disappointed to hear that Anti-Mortem are no more, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavours,” says Alexander Milas, editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and TeamRock. “That said, massive props to Planet Of Zeus for stepping up at such short notice. Their live reputation is nothing short of ferocious, and we can’t wait to see them on these shores.”

Lords Of The Riff 2 hits the road in November for 11 skull-shattering dates. All three bands have established fearsome reputations as exhilarating live acts, and you can see them all for a tenner! Check out the dates below…

