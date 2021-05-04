Placebo have finally completed their long-awaited eighth studio album

Placebo have revealed that their upcoming eighth album is now finished, and is being "primed for release.” The album will be the London-based band's first studio album since 2013’s Loud Like Love.

Placebo's Brian Molko and Stafan Olsdal shared the news via a lengthy Instagram post, whilst asking fans what kind of merchandise they might be interested in buying: “NFT’s, posters & art prints, masks, cassette tapes, retro tees, a brand-new fan club, even a fanzine, maybe dolls.... what placebo stuff would you really like to get your hands on?”

The pair also announced that they're preparing to hit the road, stating, “’New music & concerts!!’ is the rallying cry & we hear you. Please do not despair & trust that Album 8 is finished & being primed for release. We are also presently busy booking live dates.”

There have been no announcements of a title, tracklist or release date for the forthcoming album as of yet.

In other news, Placebo recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of their 2000 album Black Market Music. Celebrating the occasion, they shared a two-part series of behind-the-scenes videos where both Molko and Olsdal looked back on the making of the album.