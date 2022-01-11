Placebo burn down the world and start over on new single Try Better Next Time

Placebo have shared another single from their forthcoming Never Let Me Go album, with Brian Molko singing of the end of the world and the hope of a future filled with possibility on Try Better Next Time.

Following the release of Beautiful James and Surrounded By Spies, Try Better Next Time is the third song to be released from the duo’s eighth album, their first since 2013’s Loud Like Love, which is set for release on March 25 via SO Recordings. The song features a striking lyric suggesting that the human race might wish to “grow fins, go back in the water”, and Molko expands upon that idea saying, “It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect. Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time."

The track listing for Never Let Me Go is:

1. Forever Chemicals

2. Beautiful James

3. Hugz

4. Happy Birthday In The Sky

5. The Prodigal

6. Surrounded By Spies

7. Try Better Next Time

8. Sad White Reggae

9. Twin Demons

10. Chemtrails

11. This Is What You Wanted

12. Went Missing

13. Fix Yourself

(Image credit: SO Recordings)

The band will embark on a UK/Ireland tour in November/December, starting in Portsmouth on November 18.