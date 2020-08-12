Placebo announce online summer festival lockdown series

Placebo have revealed they’ll hold a series of streams on their YouTube channel highlighting festival sets from throughout their career.

Lost Tapes: Summer Festival Lockdown Series will begin this Friday (August 14) with Placebo’s set from the Phoenix Festival in 1996 which took place in Stratford Upon Avon, UK, shortly after the release of their self-titled debut album.

The following weeks will see sets from between 1997-2015 from France, Switzerland, Mexico, Hungary, Spain and Latvia.

Placebo say: “We were very disappointed that we couldn't play live for you this summer, but even so, we wanted to go on tour. To replace us playing in person, we dug out some videos from the archives and are hosting our own ‘summer tour.'

“These are the Lost Tapes – a series of festival concerts spanning 24 years, some never seen before. Each will premiere on YouTube so subscribe, set reminders and whatever else you need to prepare. We’ll see you there!”

Find a full list of dates and shows below.

Placebo: Lost Tapes - Summer Festival Lockdown Series

Aug 14: Phoenix Festival UK, 1996

Aug 21: Belfort France, 1997

Aug 28: Paleo Switzerland, 2009

Sept 04: Guadalajara Mexico, 2009

Sept 11: Sziget Budapest, 2012

Sept 12: Arenal Spain, 2014

Sept 18: Viva Latino, Mexico 2014

Sept 19: Positivus Latvia, 2015