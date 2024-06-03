“The backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.” Watch the videos for new Pixies single You're So Impatient / Que Sera, Sera

Pixies have released a new AA-side single, You’re So Impatient / Que Sera, Sera.

The band's first new music since 2022's Doggerel album, and their first releases to feature bassist Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls), the single is described as "a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture."



You’re So Impatient is a punky depiction of a zombie attack at the mall, while Que Sera, Sera is a dark, folksy cover of 1950s standard Que Sera, Sera, originally recorded as the soundtrack for US TV show From.



Speaking about You’re So Impatient, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Black Francis says, “You’re So Impatient is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

Watch lyrics videos for both songs below:

The indie-rock legends have around 70 gigs lined up for the remainder of 2024, including a show with LCD Soundsystem at London's All Points East festival (August 23) and three headline shows in Ireland (Galway Airport, August 27, Custom House Square, Belfast, August 28, and RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, August 29.



Pixies will also head for New Zealand and Australia in November for stadium gigs with Pearl Jam.



In 2002, drummer David Lovering told Louder about his connection to the grunge superstars, and reveals that he gave a rookie Eddie Vedder a pep talk early on in the Seattle band’s career.

“I was married at the time to a woman who worked for Epic Records,” he explained, “and Pearl Jam were a brand new band who had just signed to the label. Eddie was a Pixies fan, and he knew that I was married to the label’s publicist, and he needed some guidance, let’s say, so I went out with him early on [in Pearl Jam’s career] and we talked.



“It was funny, because I basically just said, This is something that I love, I love playing music, and I think you should do the same, just enjoy yourself, that was the crux of it. I just wanted him to be confident about everything. When we parted I didn’t think too much about it, I was just like, It’s just another band. And I was quite wrong about that, because Pearl Jam just took off and got huge almost immediately it seemed.”