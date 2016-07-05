You can now play Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast game on your mobile

Legacy of the Beast lets Iron Maiden fans play as the band’s long-time mascot Eddie as he battles to save the cosmos across a host of different worlds themed around the myriad of places imagined by the band in their songs.

The game will allow players to assume Eddie’s different forms inspired by his different appearances from Iron Maiden’s back catalogue of album artwork battling enemies inspired by the same artwork like The Beast, The Wicker Man and The Axis General. Legacy of the Beast’s soundtrack is also packed with Maiden’s classic songs.

Legacy of the Beast is in development at Roudhouse Interactive in Vancouver with assistance from 50cc Games and Nodding Frog under the watchful guidance of Maiden’s bassist and founding member Steve Harris,

“We’ve always wanted to make a quality Maiden mobile game as we think the combination of Eddie and the music is so well suited and it’s a great way to get our music out to a new audience,” said Harris. “When the opportunity arose to make a mobile game which our fans, along with hopefully a lot of the gaming community, can play pretty well anywhere in the world, and download for free at that, we jumped at it. The whole band visited Roadhouse while touring through Vancouver back in April and we were so impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and passion of the team there. Visually, the worlds and character designs do us proud and the music just ties it all together.”

Legacy of the Beast is available to download for free now on the Apple App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch and the Google Play Store for Android tablets and smartphones.

