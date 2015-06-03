Pixies working on 6th record

Pixies are have confirmed they’re working on the follow-up to last year’s comeback album Indie Cindy.

They’ve already written a number of tracks for what will be their sixth record, and they’ve debuted an acoustic version of one song, Um Chagga Lagga, with Rolling Stone.

Other titles to be recorded include Super Lecker, O’ Little Cloud and Down To Tulom.

Frontman Black Francis says the band are looking for a producer and adds: “We’re trying to find our sound right now.”

On Um Chagga Lagga he says: “It’s kind of like a road movie. It’s a French truck-driving song, about the seedier side of life on the road. It’s about the things that happen at truck stops and gas stations and cornfields.”

Pixies have been touring with former Zwan and A Perfect Circle bassist Paz Lenchantin since 2013. Founding member Kim Deal left as the band began recording Indie Cindy and was briefly replaced by Kim Shattuck from The Muffs before Lenchantin was recruited.

Although not confirmed as a permanent member – as the door is being left open for Deal – Lenchantin appears to be involved in the songwriting process on the new tracks.