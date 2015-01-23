All-star Floyd tribute gets anniversary relaunch

All-star Pink Floyd tribute album Back Against The Wall has been re-released for its tenth anniversary, and made available on vinyl for the first time.
Originally launched via Purple Pyramid in 2005, it was produced by Billy Sherwood and included performances by Adrian Belew, Ian Anderson, Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman and others.
The label say: “The project garnered tremendous praise from discerning fans of both Pink Floyd and the prog rock genre as a whole. Now, 10 years later, Purple Pyramid proudly presents a reissue featuring all-new artwork and five bonus remixes. Plus, for the first time ever, this amazing recording will be available on vinyl in a deluxe gatefold 2LP set.”
Back Against The Wall is available on CD, vinyl and as a download.
Tracklist
Disc 1
In The Flesh? feat. Adrian Belew, Alan White & Steve Porcaro
The Thin Ice feat. Ian Anderson & Tony Levin
Another Brick In The Wall Part 1 feat. Steve Morse & Billy Sherwood
The Happiest Days Of Our Lives feat. Billy Sherwood & Vinnie Coliauta
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 feat. Fee Waybill, Ronnie Montrose & Mike Porcaro
Mother feat. John Wetton, Adrian Belew & Alan White
Goodbye Blue Sky feat. Steve Howe & Billy Sherwood
Empty Spaces feat. Billy Sherwood & Robby Krieger
Young Lust feat. Glenn Hughes
One Of My Turns feat. Tommy Shaw
Don’t Leave Me Now feat. Tommy Shaw & Robby Krieger
Another Brick In The Wall Part 3 feat. Steve Lukather & Tony Levin
Goodbye Cruel World feat. Billy Sherwood & Tony Levin
Disc 2
Hey You feat. John Wetton, Steve Lukather, Tommy Shaw & Alan White
Is There Anybody Out There? feat. Adrian Belew & Billy Sherwood
Nobody Home feat. Rick Wakeman
Vera feat. Tommy Shaw & Steve Howe
Bring The Boys Back Home feat. Billy Sherwood & Jay Schellen
Comfortably Numb feat. Chris Squire & Alan White
The Show Must Go On feat. Adrian Belew & Vinnie Coliauta
In The Flesh feat. Billy Sherwood, Steve Porcaro & Vinnie Coliauta
Run Like Hell feat. Jason Chefe, Dweezil Zappa & Tony Kaye
Waiting For The Worms feat. Billy Sherwood, Tony Levin & Vinnie Caliauta
Stop feat. Billy Sherwood
The Trial feat. Malcolm McDowell
Outside The Wall feat. Billy Sherwood
Bonus tracks
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 (Electro Remix)
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 (House Remix)
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 (Radio Remix)
Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 (Dub Remix)
Comfortably Numb (Blackburner Remix)