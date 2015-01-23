All-star Floyd tribute gets anniversary relaunch

All-star Pink Floyd tribute album Back Against The Wall has been re-released for its tenth anniversary, and made available on vinyl for the first time.

Originally launched via Purple Pyramid in 2005, it was produced by Billy Sherwood and included performances by Adrian Belew, Ian Anderson, Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman and others.

The label say: “The project garnered tremendous praise from discerning fans of both Pink Floyd and the prog rock genre as a whole. Now, 10 years later, Purple Pyramid proudly presents a reissue featuring all-new artwork and five bonus remixes. Plus, for the first time ever, this amazing recording will be available on vinyl in a deluxe gatefold 2LP set.”

Back Against The Wall is available on CD, vinyl and as a download.

Tracklist

Disc 1

In The Flesh? feat. Adrian Belew, Alan White & Steve Porcaro The Thin Ice feat. Ian Anderson & Tony Levin Another Brick In The Wall Part 1 feat. Steve Morse & Billy Sherwood The Happiest Days Of Our Lives feat. Billy Sherwood & Vinnie Coliauta Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 feat. Fee Waybill, Ronnie Montrose & Mike Porcaro Mother feat. John Wetton, Adrian Belew & Alan White Goodbye Blue Sky feat. Steve Howe & Billy Sherwood Empty Spaces feat. Billy Sherwood & Robby Krieger Young Lust feat. Glenn Hughes One Of My Turns feat. Tommy Shaw Don’t Leave Me Now feat. Tommy Shaw & Robby Krieger Another Brick In The Wall Part 3 feat. Steve Lukather & Tony Levin Goodbye Cruel World feat. Billy Sherwood & Tony Levin

Disc 2

Hey You feat. John Wetton, Steve Lukather, Tommy Shaw & Alan White Is There Anybody Out There? feat. Adrian Belew & Billy Sherwood Nobody Home feat. Rick Wakeman Vera feat. Tommy Shaw & Steve Howe Bring The Boys Back Home feat. Billy Sherwood & Jay Schellen Comfortably Numb feat. Chris Squire & Alan White The Show Must Go On feat. Adrian Belew & Vinnie Coliauta In The Flesh feat. Billy Sherwood, Steve Porcaro & Vinnie Coliauta Run Like Hell feat. Jason Chefe, Dweezil Zappa & Tony Kaye Waiting For The Worms feat. Billy Sherwood, Tony Levin & Vinnie Caliauta Stop feat. Billy Sherwood The Trial feat. Malcolm McDowell Outside The Wall feat. Billy Sherwood

Bonus tracks