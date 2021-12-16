Pink Floyd to release restored and re-edited edition of P.U.L.S.E.

Pink Floyd have announced that they will release a newly restored and re-edited version of their 1995 live album P.U.L.S.E. through Warner Music on February 18. you can watch a new teaser video below.

Helmed by film David Malle, the video footage has been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019. The cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release, has also been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios. The packaging artwork is designed by Peter Curzon from StormStudios, under the direction of Aubrey Powell/Hignosis.

The new release also sees the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light as per the original 1995 CD release, this time operated by 2 replaceable AA batteries. The deluxe packages include music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, Pulse Tour rehearsal footage & more, alongside a 60-page booklet.

"Essentially, it's a device which we thought was entertaining," says Nick Mason. "It's an idea of Storm Thorgerson’s which related to The Dark Side Of The Moon and the pulse, and it's a live album so the box is "alive". After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit.”

The concert, filmed on 20 October 1994 at Earls Court in London, saw Pink Floyd include the whole live performance of The Dark Side Of The Moon - the only full live filmed recording of this seminal album, as well as play some of their classic tracks as well as highlights from the recently released album The Division Bell.