Pink Floyd put the pieces in place for new range of jigsaw puzzles

Pink Floyd are the latest artist to be included on Zee Productions’ ever-growing range of Rock Saws jigsaw puzzles.

The UK firm have previously released a series of puzzles in association with artists including Rush, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Metallica and Queen – but this will be the first time that Pink Floyd have featured in the range.

The official collection will showcase the covers of Ummagumma, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Pulse and The Later Years. Each will be housed in a 12-inch box and will be available as a 500-pice puzzle of a 1000-piece edition.

Rock Saws say: “With over 50 years of monumental artwork behind them, much of it created by the master himself, Storm Thorgerson, these album covers are practically as influential as the band themselves.

“They are high art, reflecting the magic of a band who would change the course of music forever.”

The Pink Floyd range will be released on November 6, with the company also planning to launch a new collection on October 9 featuring David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, Megadeth’s Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying?, the Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You and Give ’Em Enough Rope by The Clash.

Check out some of our favourite rock and metal jigsaws from the range below.

