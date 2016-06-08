David Bowie Is documentary set for UK-wide re-release

A documentary featuring the David Bowie Is exhibition by London’s Victoria And Albert Museum is set for a UK-wide re-release.

The David Bowie Is film was shot on the closing night of the exhibition of the same name in 2013 and will be re-released in Vue cinemas at selected venues on July 14.

The David Bowie Is exhibition was the fastest selling in the V&A’s history and featured a collection of handwritten lyrics, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s own instruments and album artwork from the Bowie archive.

Distributors More2Screen say: “The film takes the audience on a fascinating journey through the exhibition with special guests including legendary Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, Pulp front-man Jarvis Cocker, and other collaborators, to explore the stories behind some of the key objects that document Bowie’s artistic career.

“The exhibition curators, Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh, provide expert insight into the most memorable music videos and original costumes, as well as more personal items such as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics, album cover artwork, set designs and diary entries, which reveal the creativity and evolution of Bowie’s ideas.”

The David Bowie Is exhibition is on a world tour that has already travelled to Toronto, Sao Paulo, Berlin, Chicago, Paris, Melbourne and Groningen in the Netherlands.

David Bowie died in January at the age of 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Curators Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh from the V&A say: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of David Bowie. His far-reaching influence on cultural life is unparalleled and the film offers illuminating detail about key objects from the David Bowie Archive with commentary from special guest contributors and a fantastic soundtrack.”

For ticket details, visit the official website.

