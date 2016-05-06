Pink Floyd albums set for vinyl reissue series

Pink Floyd’s back catalogue is to be made available on vinyl for the first time in more than 20 years.

The reissue series will begin with four releases – 1967’s The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, 1968’s A Saucerful Of Secrets, the soundtrack for 1969 film More and the 2LP set from the same year, Ummagumma.

All reissues will be remastered and pressed on heavyweight 180 gram vinyl, with release dates and further information to follow in due course. Special care will be taken to replicate the original packaging.

They’ll be issued on Pink Floyd Records under the distribution of Warner Music for the UK and Europe and by Sony Music for North America and the rest of the world.

Max Lousada, chairman of Warner Music UK, says: “We’re proud to continue to support one of the world’s greatest and most influential bands.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our long-standing partnership with Pink Floyd and we look forward to working with them to help curate their remarkable body of work.”

Pink Floyd’s last album The Endless River was released in 2014 and topped the UK vinyl sales chart for the year.

Floyd’s David Gilmour has a number of tour dates lined up for 2016, including an appearance at California ‘mega festival’ Desert Trip.

Jun 25: Wroclaw Freedom Square, Poland

Jun 27: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jun 28: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jul 07: Pompeii Amphitheatre, Italy

Jul 08: Pompeii Amphitheatre, Italy

Jul 10: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 11: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 14: Stuttgart Schlossplatz, Germany

Jul 16: Paris Chateau De Chantilly, France

Jul 18: Wiesbaden Bowling Green, Germany

Jul 20: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 21: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 23: Besancon Saline Royale d’Arc Et Senans, France

Jul 27: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Jul 28: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 30: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 09: Desert Trip, CA