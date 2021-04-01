Pinhdar release new video for the moody Parallel

Italian art rock duo Pinhdar have released a new video for Parallel. It's taken from the band's debut album of the same name, which is available now, but will also be released on vinyl by psych, prog and Kraut specialist label Fruits Der Mer this September.

”The record is a dream-like journey, exploring themes such as solitude, social indifference, environmental threats and our fear of mortality - a snapshot of life experienced in 2020," the band explain.

Parallel was recorded by Pinhdar in their Milan studio alongside producer Howie B (who has worked with U2, Bjork, Massive Attack, etc); the duo initially contacted their producer hero without expecting a reply. Instead, his response was enthusiastic and at a level they had never expected, offering to not only mix the raw tracks but also to contribute creatively as the album's producer.

Pinhdar formed out of the ashes of Nomoredolls and released their self-titled debut album in 2019. The duo caught the ear of Prog writer Kris Needs and through that the attention of Fruits de Mer honcho Keith Jones.

"I was alerted to the band by Kris Needs, who has forgotten more about music than I will ever know," says Jones. "And the involvement of Howie B was intriguing – my musical further education in the mid 90s was heavily skewed towards electronica and trip-hop, including Howie B’s Skylab releases and his Pussyfoot label. Then I heard the new Pinhdar album and I was hooked, even if my involvement is a bit late in the day!"

Parallel is currently available as a digipak CD and download from Pinhdar's bandcamp page.