Pierce The Veil announce one-off April show in London

Pierce The Veil have announced they’ll play a ‘world exclusive’ show in the UK on April 27.

The San Diego outfit will perform at HMV in Oxford Street, London. Their set will include songs from their upcoming album Misadventures, which is due out on May 13.

The band say: “We went into making this record wanting to top the last one, something we try to do with every record. We weren’t going to stop until we achieved that.We wanted everybody to shine and it was important that every member stood out.”

Tickets are available with every pre-order of the album deluxe edition combined with event entry on the HMV website. One show ticket will be allocated to each customer number while stocks last.

Pierce The Veil made track Texas Is Forever available to stream last month in support of their fourth record.

The London gig precedes their 16-date US tour in June.

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tracklist

Dive In Texas is Forever The Divine Zero Floral & Fading Phantom Power And Ludicrous Speed Circles Today I Saw the Whole World Gold Medal Ribbon Bedless Sambuka Song for Isabelle

Pierce The Veil tour 2016

Apr 27: Oxford Street HMV, UK

Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA

Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA

Jun 26: Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA