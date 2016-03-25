Pierce The Veil stream Texas Is Forever

Pierce The Veil have streamed their track Texas Is Forever, taken from fourth album Misadventures.

The follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky is released on May 13 via Fearless Records.

Frontman Vic Fuentes says of the track: “It’s purely a self-indulgent song for us because it’s really fast and that’s what we grew up listening to. Lyrically, it closes the book on a relationship that I’ve been singing about over the last three albums.”

Explaining the delay between releases, he recently said: “We went into this record wanting to top the last one, which we try to do with every record, and we kept setting the bar higher and higher.”

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tracklist