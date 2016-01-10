Phil Collins updates reissues series

Phil Collins will officially launch his reissues series of remastered solo releases on January 29.

The Take A Look At Me Now campaign was originally scheduled to open with expanded versions of 1981’s Face Value and 1993’s Both Sides last November 6, but the singer revised the start date after undergoing emergency back surgery in October.

Curated by Collins himself, the albums come with extra material including demos, b-sides, live performances and new artwork featuring the artists recreating his poses from the original covers.

The drummer now reveals the second phase of the series will be issued next month.

Collins says: “We are pleased to announce that the Hello I Must Be Going and Dance Into The Light reissues will be released on February 26.”

Led a by a UK No. 1 cover of The Supremes’ You Can’t Hurry Love, 1982’s Hello I Must Be Going peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts on its way to triple-platinum sales and Collins’ first Grammy and Brit Award nominations.

The bonus disc of extras presents live material and demos of two songs: Do You Know, Do You Care? and Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away.

Following his exit from Genesis in 1996, Collin’s Dance Into The Light delivered a cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are a-Changin’ and reached No. 4 on the UK charts that year on its way to gold status for sales of 100,000 copies.

The Take A Look At Me Now series has been remastered by Nick Davis, who worked on the Genesis reissues series. All albums will be released as double CD digipak and digital versions featuring the remastered album and the additional content, while the vinyl versions will not include the extra tracks. Box sets featuring space for all the reissues in the series will also be made available.

Collins announced his return from retirement last October and has expressed his desire to reunite with Genesis at some point.

HELLO, I MUST BE GOING DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

“I Don’t Care Anymore” “I Cannot Believe It’s True” “Like China” “Do You Know, Do You Care?” “You Can’t Hurry Love” (The Supremes cover) “It Don’t Matter To Me” “Thru These Walls” “Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away” “The West Side” “Why Can’t It Wait ‘Til Morning?”

BONUS TRACKS

“I Don’t Care Anymore” – Live “I Cannot Believe It’s True” – Live “Like China” – Live “You Can’t Hurry Love” – Live “It Don’t Matter To Me” – Live “The West Side – Live Rehearsal “People Get Ready” – Live “Thru These Walls” – Live “It’s Alright” – Live “Oddball – Demo of “Do You Know, Do You Care?” “Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away” – Demo

DANCE INTO THE LIGHT DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

“Dance Into The Light” “That’s What You Said” “Lorenzo” “Just Another Story” “Love Police” “Wear My Hat” “It’s In Your Eyes” “Oughta Know by Now” “Take Me Down” “The Same Moon” “River So Wide” “No Matter Who” “The Times They Are A-Changin’” (Bob Dylan cover)

BONUS TRACKS