Phil Collins out of retirement

Phil Collins is out of retirement and “raring to go,” he’s stated.

The Genesis frontman aims to get back in action with new music and a solo tour as soon as he recovers from surgery that’s made it possible for him to play drums again.

He retired after 2010 covers album Going Back, revealing that back problems had ended his playing career. A three-week rehearsal programme last year ended when he decided he wasn’t ready to hit the stage again.

Collins tells Rolling Stone: “My back and hips were just shot. The doctor had to take my back apart and unscramble the mess. After this surgery, though, the doctor said my vital signs were all there.

“He said to me, ‘If you want to play drums again, all you have to do is practice.”

He’s hoping that his sons, 14 and 10, will enjoy the experience of being on the road with him. “I don’t want a very long tour,” he reports. “But I would like to play stadiums in Australia and the Far East, and that’s the only way to do that. There’s a part of me that just wants to do theatres, so we’ll see.”

But Collins is cautious about the chances of a Genesis reunion. “Let’s start with this bit first,” he says. “I love the guys – I would just prefer to do this first. For now, let’s just see how this goes.

“No matter what happens, I can go out there, play piano and sing. I’m just in a very happy place right now.”

He plays a charity show in Miami in December.

Phil Collins kicks-off retrospective campaign