Phil Collins announces Still Not Dead Yet Live! US tour

Phil Collins has announced a 15-date US tour which will take place later this year.

The Still Not Dead Yet Live! shows will kick off at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on September 23 and wrap up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 19.

Tickets for all 15 performances will go on general sale from 10am local time on March 30.

Collins recently wrapped up a tour of Australia and New Zealand, with the Genesis man now preparing to head out on the road in Europe this summer.

Speaking previously, Collins said: “I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It's time to do it all again and I'm excited… it just feels right."

Collins released the 4CD collection titled Plays Well With Others in September last year and also reported that he’d considered recording his first album of original material since 2002’s Testify.

Phil Collins 2019 US tour dates

Sep 23: Dallas American Airlines Centre, TX

Sep 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 26: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 28: Atlanta Infinite Energy Center, GA

Sep 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 01: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 04: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 09: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Oct 11: Omaha Chi Health Centre, NE

Oct 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 17: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 19: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV