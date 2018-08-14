Phil Collins has lyrical notes for possible new album

Last week, Phil Collins revealed that he’ll release a new album titled Plays Well With Others on September 28.

The 4CD set will focus on his collaborative work throughout the years with a range of artists including Brian Eno, Robert Plant, John Martyn, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Robert Fripp.

But asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone if he’d been writing any new material or had thought about recording his first album of original material since 2002’s Testify, Collins reports that it's something he's considered.

He says: “I will have to. Someone said yesterday it’s been 16 years since a new album. I didn’t realise it was that long at all. I do have a little studio in my house.

“There is myself and my Mrs. and we have an office in the same room, so the busier the office is the less chance I get at going in there. I make notes. I’ve got lyrical ideas. I make notes and I keep them in a place that at some point I’ll get to them.”

Looking back on how he managed to split his time between Genesis, his solo work and collaborations during the 80s, Collins says: “I had a patient wife, I guess.

"It was one of those things where – and I mention this in the sleeve notes – it was like Mr. Incredible on the way to his wedding seeing something happening and thinking, ‘I can do that. I’ve got time for that.’

“A lot of it was just great playing opportunities. That’s really it. Obviously, there’s only 24 hours in my day. If someone called me and asked me to do it and I had the time available, I’d do it.”

Plays Well With Others features a total of 59 tracks and is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Disc 1: 1969-1982

1. Guide Me Orion – Flaming Youth

2. Knights (Reprise) – Peter Banks

3. Don’t You Feel It – Eugene Wallace

4. I Can’t Remember, But Yes – Argent

5. Over Fire Island – Brian Eno

6. Savannah Woman – Tommy Bolin

7. Pablo Picasso – John Cale

8. Nuclear Burn – Brand X

9. No-One Receiving – Brian Eno

10. Home – Rod Argent

11. M386 – Brian Eno

12. And So To F – Brand X

13. North Star – Robert Fripp

14. Sweet Little Mystery – John Martyn

15. Intruder – Peter Gabriel

16. I Know There’s Something Going On – Frida

17. Pledge Pin – Robert Plant

18. Lead Me To The Water – Gary Brooker

Disc 2: 1982-1991

1. In The Mood – Robert Plant

2. Island Dreamer – Al Di Meola

3. Puss ‘n’ Boots – Adam Ant

4. Walking On The Chinese Wall – Philip Bailey

5. Do They Know It’s Christmas (Feed The World) – Band Aid

6. Just Like A Prisoner – Eric Clapton

7. Because Of You – Philip Bailey

8. Watching The World – Chaka Khan

9. No One Is To Blame (Phil Collins version) – Howard Jones

10. If Leaving Me Is Easy – The Isley Brothers

11. Angry – Paul McCartney

12. Loco In Acapulco – Four Tops

13. Walking On Air – Stephen Bishop

14. Hall Light – Stephen Bishop

15. Woman In Chains – Tears For Fears

16. Burn Down The Mission – Phil Collins

Disc 3: 1991-2011

1. No Son Of Mine – Genesis

2. Could’ve Been Me – John Martyn

3. Hero – David Crosby

4. Ways To Cry – John Martyn

5. I’ve Been Trying – Phil Collins

6. Do Nothing ‘Till You Hear From Me – Quincy Jones

7. Why Can’t It Wait Til Morning – Fourplay

8. Suzanne – John Martyn

9. Looking For An Angel – Laura Pausini

10. Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End – George Martin

11. In The Air Tonite – Lil’ Kim featuring Phil Collins

12. Welcome – Phil Collins

13. Can’t Turn Back The Years – John Martyn

Disc 4: Live 1981-2002

1. In The Air Tonight’ (Live At The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball) – Phil Collins

2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps – George Harrison

3. You Win Again – The Bee Gees

4. There’ll Be Some Changes Made – Phil Collins and Tony Bennett

5. Stormy Weather – Phil Collins and Quincy Jones

6. Chips And Salsa – The Phil Collins Big Band

7. Birdland – Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band

8. Pick Up The Pieces (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) – The Phil Collins Big Band

9. Layla (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Eric Clapton

10. Why (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Annie Lennox

11. Everything I Do (I Do It For You) (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Bryan Adams

12. With A Little Help From My Friends (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Joe Cocker