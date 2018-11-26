Phil Collins world tour goes down under

Phil Collins has announced a string of live dates for his Not Dead Yet tour for Australia and New Zealand for January and February and he'll return to Europe in the summer.
“I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing," says Collins. "It's time to do it all again and I'm excited… it just feels right."
Collins world tour kicked off at Liverpool's Echo Arena back in June 2017 also saw him headline one of the British Summer Time concerts in London's Hyde Park. He's also recently released the four disc collection Plays Well With Others, which features his collaborations with other artists over the years, including Pewter Gabriel, George Harrison, Rober Fripp, Biran Eno, Robert Plant and Al Di Meola.
Tickets for the Antipodean dates are no sale now, while the European dates go on pre-sale this Wednesday and on general sale Friday.
Phil Collins 2019 tour
Jan 19: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Jan 21: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Jan 22: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Jan 23: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Jan 24: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Jan 25: Adelaide Oval, Australia
Jan 28: Perth RAC Arena, Australia
Jan 29: Perth RAC Arena, Australia
Feb 01: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
Feb 02: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
Feb 04: Christchurch Stadium, New Zealand
Feb 06: Napier Mission Estate Winery, New Zealand
Jun 02: Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 04: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jun 05: Stuttgart Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 07: Berlin Olympiastdion, Germany
Jun 08: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
Jun 10: Bergen Bergenus Fortress Koengenbergen, Norway
Jun 12: Stockholm TBC, Sweden
Jun 14: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany
Jun 17: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jun 18: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 20: Nijmgen Goffertpark, Netherlands
Jun 21: Cologne Rheinengierstadion, Germany
Jun 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 25: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 26: Warsaw PGE Naradowy, Poland