Phil Collins world tour goes down under

Phil Collins has announced a string of live dates for his Not Dead Yet tour for Australia and New Zealand for January and February and he'll return to Europe in the summer.

“I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing," says Collins. "It's time to do it all again and I'm excited… it just feels right."

Collins world tour kicked off at Liverpool's Echo Arena back in June 2017 also saw him headline one of the British Summer Time concerts in London's Hyde Park. He's also recently released the four disc collection Plays Well With Others, which features his collaborations with other artists over the years, including Pewter Gabriel, George Harrison, Rober Fripp, Biran Eno, Robert Plant and Al Di Meola.

Tickets for the Antipodean dates are no sale now, while the European dates go on pre-sale this Wednesday and on general sale Friday.

Phil Collins 2019 tour

Jan 19: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Jan 21: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Jan 22: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Jan 23: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Jan 24: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Jan 25: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Jan 28: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Jan 29: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Feb 01: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Feb 02: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Feb 04: Christchurch Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 06: Napier Mission Estate Winery, New Zealand

Jun 02: Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 04: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 05: Stuttgart Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 07: Berlin Olympiastdion, Germany

Jun 08: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 10: Bergen Bergenus Fortress Koengenbergen, Norway

Jun 12: Stockholm TBC, Sweden

Jun 14: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jun 17: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jun 18: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 20: Nijmgen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 21: Cologne Rheinengierstadion, Germany

Jun 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 25: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 26: Warsaw PGE Naradowy, Poland