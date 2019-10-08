Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons to headline Call Of The Wild festival

Organisers of the UK’s Call Of The Wild have revealed that Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will headline next year’s event.

The festival will take place between May 29 and May 31, 2020, at the Lincolnshire Showground, Grange de Lings, Lincoln, with artists including Massive Wagons, Aaron Buchanan And The Cult Classics and The Cruel Intentions previously confirmed.

Now the former Motorhead guitarist and his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, along with vocalist Neil Starr, will headline the Kilmister Stage on the Sunday evening – and they’ll be joined by Lawnmower Deth, Raging Speedhorn, Wolves Among Us, Glen Matlock & the Tough Cookies, Dig Lazarus, Guts, Faith in Casinos and local band DLVRR.

Campbell says: “Get your tickets early and come and rock out with myself and the boys. See you there!”

Further artists who’ll take to the stage include Warrior Soul, Wildstreet, Motochrist, The Sweet Things, The Throbs, Trench Dogs, New Device, Wicked Stone, JoanOvArc, Thirteen Stars, These Wicked Rivers, Crooked Shapes and Elevation Falls.

For further details and tickets, visit the Call Of The Wild website.