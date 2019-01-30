Peter Jackson to direct new Beatles film based around 1969 Let It Be sessions

A new film based around never-before seen footage of the Beatles in the studio in 1969 is to be directed by Peter Jackson.

The as-yet-untitled movie is the result of a collaboration between Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Ltd., with Jackson having access to 55 hours of film which was captured between January 2 and January 31, 1969, as the Fab Four worked on their final album Let It Be.

Jackson says: “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us, ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about.

“It’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.

“After reviewing all the footage and audio that Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot 18 months before they broke up, it’s simply an amazing historical treasure-trove. Sure, there's moments of drama, but none of the discord this project has long been associated with.

“Watching John, Paul, George, and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating, it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate.”

Jackson adds: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with this remarkable footage – making the movie will be a sheer joy.”

Jackson will team up once again with producer Clare Olssen and editor Jabez Olssen who he previously worked with on World War One film They Shall Not Grow Old.

The film is currently in production as is being created with the full co-operation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

A release date will be announced in due course.