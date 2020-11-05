Pete Morten reunites with Threshold pal for new My Soliloquy album

Former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten has announced he will be working with Threshold/Kyrbgriner drummer Johanne James on the upcoming third My Soliloquy album, which is set for a tentative spring 2021 release.

Morten has been busy during Lockdown, recording the follow-up to My Soliloquy's 2017 second album Engines Of Gravity. Several set-backs - due to COVID - have stalled the project, but the hope is to finally get it released early next year.

"It's great to be working with Johanne again," exclaims Morten. "He's a huge talent and a good friend. I'm very much looking forward to the drum sessions".



Like the two previous studio offerings, the new album will be produced and mixed once more by Rob Aubrey, at Aubitt Studios, with the drum sessions taking place at Threshold guitarist Karl Groom's Thin Ice Studios, next January.