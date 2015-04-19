Periphery unveil Bad Thing video

Periphery have launched a live video for their track The Bad Thing.

It’s taken from Juggernaut: Omega, the twin album of Juggernaut: Alpha, both of which were released in January.

Drummer Matt Halpern tells Billboard: “We thought a live performance was a great way to show in the intensity of the song, and show how it makes us feel onstage.”

He adds: “We hope to release more visual assets in the future that tell the Juggernaut story as a whole, rather than one song at a time.”

The band have refused to spell out the storyline for fans – but Halpern says of The Bad Thing: “It explains a pretty angry and aggressive part. The main character has come to some pretty deep realisations about his life, and he’s choosing to take a more active approach into solving his problems.”