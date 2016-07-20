Trending

Periphery stream Remain Indoors from Select Difficulty

Hear Periphery’s Remain Indoors, the 6th track to be streamed from Periphery III: Select Difficulty

Periphery

Periphery have streamed their track Remain Indoors, from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

It’s the sixth track to appear from the follow-up to twin titles Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, after Prayer Position, The Way The News Goes, Marigold, Flatline and The Price Is Wong were previously released. All six can be heard below.

Frontman Spencer Sotelo said this month that the band hadn’t arrived at writing sessions with any preconceived ideas, adding: “It was just kind of, ‘Let’s sit down and write whatever feels like it should come out.’

“With Juggernaut, we were going for a very specific thing – trying to write a story and then match the vibe with the music and lyrics.

“With the new record, we went back to whatever we were feeling. I prefer writing that way.”

Select Difficulty arrives on July 22 (Friday) via Sumerian Records. Periphery commence a North American tour in August, without bassist Adam ’Nolly’ Getgood, who’s retired from the road but remains a member of the band.

Tour Dates

Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PMLincoln TheatreRaleigh, United States
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PMMasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PMNew Daisy TheaterMemphis, United States
Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesDallas, United States
Monday, August 8, 2016 at 7:00PMAlamo City Music HallSan Antonio, United States
Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesHouston, United States
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Press RoomPhoenix, United States
Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesSan Diego, United States
Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PMRegentLos Angeles, United States
Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreSan Francisco, United States
Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PMHawthorne TheatrePortland, United States
Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PMShowboxSeattle, United States
Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PMSummit Music HallDenver, United States
Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PMVarsity TheaterMinneapolis, United States
Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PMTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, United States
Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PMIntersectionGrand Rapids, United States
Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PMSt. Andrew's HallDetroit, United States
Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PMMr. Smalls TheatreMillvale, United States
Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PMTheatre of the Living ArtsPhiladelphia, United States
Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PMParadiseBoston, United States
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PMIrving PlazaNew York, United States
Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:00PMBaltimore Sound StageBaltimore, United States
Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PMKrank'd Up Music FestivalAlberton, South Africa

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

  1. The Price Is Wrong
  2. Motormouth
  3. Marigold
  4. The Way The News Goes…
  5. Remain Indoors
  6. Habitual Line-Stepper
  7. Flatline
  8. Absolomb
  9. Catch Fire
  10. Prayer Position
  11. Lune

