Periphery stream Remain Indoors from Select Difficulty

Periphery have streamed their track Remain Indoors, from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

It’s the sixth track to appear from the follow-up to twin titles Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, after Prayer Position, The Way The News Goes, Marigold, Flatline and The Price Is Wong were previously released. All six can be heard below.

Frontman Spencer Sotelo said this month that the band hadn’t arrived at writing sessions with any preconceived ideas, adding: “It was just kind of, ‘Let’s sit down and write whatever feels like it should come out.’

“With Juggernaut, we were going for a very specific thing – trying to write a story and then match the vibe with the music and lyrics.

“With the new record, we went back to whatever we were feeling. I prefer writing that way.”

Select Difficulty arrives on July 22 (Friday) via Sumerian Records. Periphery commence a North American tour in August, without bassist Adam ’Nolly’ Getgood, who’s retired from the road but remains a member of the band.

Tour Dates

Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Lincoln Theatre Raleigh, United States Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Masquerade Atlanta, United States Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM New Daisy Theater Memphis, United States Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM House of Blues Dallas, United States Monday, August 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Alamo City Music Hall San Antonio, United States Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 7:00PM House of Blues Houston, United States Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PM The Press Room Phoenix, United States Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM House of Blues San Diego, United States Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Regent Los Angeles, United States Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:00PM The Fillmore San Francisco, United States Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Hawthorne Theatre Portland, United States Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Showbox Seattle, United States Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Summit Music Hall Denver, United States Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Varsity Theater Minneapolis, United States Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, United States Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Intersection Grand Rapids, United States Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PM St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, United States Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, United States Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, United States Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Paradise Boston, United States Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM Irving Plaza New York, United States Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:00PM Baltimore Sound Stage Baltimore, United States Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Krank'd Up Music Festival Alberton, South Africa

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

The Price Is Wrong

Motormouth

Marigold

The Way The News Goes…

Remain Indoors

Habitual Line-Stepper

Flatline

Absolomb

Catch Fire

Prayer Position

Lune

