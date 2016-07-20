Periphery stream Remain Indoors from Select Difficulty

Periphery have streamed their track Remain Indoors, from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.
It’s the sixth track to appear from the follow-up to twin titles Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, after Prayer Position, The Way The News Goes, Marigold, Flatline and The Price Is Wong were previously released. All six can be heard below.
Frontman Spencer Sotelo said this month that the band hadn’t arrived at writing sessions with any preconceived ideas, adding: “It was just kind of, ‘Let’s sit down and write whatever feels like it should come out.’
“With Juggernaut, we were going for a very specific thing – trying to write a story and then match the vibe with the music and lyrics.
“With the new record, we went back to whatever we were feeling. I prefer writing that way.”
Select Difficulty arrives on July 22 (Friday) via Sumerian Records. Periphery commence a North American tour in August, without bassist Adam ’Nolly’ Getgood, who’s retired from the road but remains a member of the band.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, August 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Lincoln Theatre
|Raleigh, United States
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|New Daisy Theater
|Memphis, United States
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Dallas, United States
|Monday, August 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Alamo City Music Hall
|San Antonio, United States
|Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Press Room
|Phoenix, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Regent
|Los Angeles, United States
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, United States
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, United States
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Showbox
|Seattle, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, United States
|Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, United States
|Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, United States
|Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Intersection
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|St. Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, United States
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Millvale, United States
|Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Theatre of the Living Arts
|Philadelphia, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Paradise
|Boston, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Irving Plaza
|New York, United States
|Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|Baltimore, United States
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Krank'd Up Music Festival
|Alberton, South Africa
Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist
- The Price Is Wrong
- Motormouth
- Marigold
- The Way The News Goes…
- Remain Indoors
- Habitual Line-Stepper
- Flatline
- Absolomb
- Catch Fire
- Prayer Position
- Lune