Periphery show their 22 Faces

Periphery have streamed their track 22 Faces from Juggernaut: Alpha, one record in a twin release due next month.

The complex concept album appears alongside Juggernaut: Omega on January 26 via Century Media. The band have designed the pairing so that their music and plot aren’t over-simplified by trying to compress too much into one record.

They recently explained: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes.”

Periphery return to the UK for three shows with Devin Townsend in March, followed by their own headline show in London:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)