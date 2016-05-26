Trending

Periphery launch The Price Is Wrong

By News  

Periphery have streamed their track The Price Is Wrong from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

It’s set for launch on July 22 via Sumerian Records, and follows last year’s twin releases Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

Guitarist Jake Bowen says of the track: “It’s like handing somebody a grenade – it’s so in-your-face and brutal for us. It was a great way to start.”

Colleague Misha Mansoor adds: “Every one of our albums has a nice long intro, and we were like, ‘Let’s kick this off with a drum fill and a pissed-off riff.’ It’s something we haven’t done. It was fun.”

Periphery play this year’s Download festival at Donington next month, before they launch a North American tour in August – but bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood won’t take part as he’s decided to end his touring career so he can concentrate on studio work. He remains a member of the band.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

  1. The Price Is Wrong
  2. Motormouth
  3. Marigold
  4. The Way The News Goes…
  5. Remain Indoors
  6. Habitual Line-Stepper
  7. Flatline
  8. Absolomb
  9. Catch Fire
  10. Prayer Position
  11. Lune

Periphery tour dates 2016

Jun 11: Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 12: Download festival, UK
Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC
Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN
Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX
Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX
Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ
Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA
Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR
Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI
Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI
Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA
Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA
Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD