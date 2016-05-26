Periphery launch The Price Is Wrong

Periphery have streamed their track The Price Is Wrong from upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

It’s set for launch on July 22 via Sumerian Records, and follows last year’s twin releases Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

Guitarist Jake Bowen says of the track: “It’s like handing somebody a grenade – it’s so in-your-face and brutal for us. It was a great way to start.”

Colleague Misha Mansoor adds: “Every one of our albums has a nice long intro, and we were like, ‘Let’s kick this off with a drum fill and a pissed-off riff.’ It’s something we haven’t done. It was fun.”

Periphery play this year’s Download festival at Donington next month, before they launch a North American tour in August – but bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood won’t take part as he’s decided to end his touring career so he can concentrate on studio work. He remains a member of the band.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

The Price Is Wrong

Motormouth

Marigold

The Way The News Goes…

Remain Indoors

Habitual Line-Stepper

Flatline

Absolomb

Catch Fire

Prayer Position

Lune

Jun 11: Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Download festival, UK

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD