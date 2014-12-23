Periphery issue studio update

Periphery have issued another studio update focusing on their upcoming dual Juggernaut release.

The album, which will be presented on two discs to avoid over-simplifying the band’s vision for the project, launches on January 26 via Century Media Records.

And in the latest clip, guitarist Matt Holcomb says it’s been a true collaborative experience, with all bandmembers contributing to the writing process.

He says: “Compared to any of the Periphery material we’ve put out before, this has been completely collaborative.

“You can’t move an inch in this band without there being some sort of collaborative opinion or feedback which is a bad thing but it’s a great thing if you want to have the best possible representation of the band. I think that’s what we have now. The styles have become integrated.”

The clip and the first two studio videos can be seen below.

They previously released streams of album tracks The Scourge and The Bad Thing and will support Devin Townsend in March across the UK and headline London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 1:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist