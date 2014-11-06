Periphery announce dual Juggernaut albums

Prog-metal outfit Periphery have announced their next studio release.

They’ll launch dual albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega on January 26 via Century Media Records. The release is their first work since the Clear EP from January this year and their first-full length project since 2012’s Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal.

And drummer Matt Halpern reveals they’re releasing both albums simultaneously so listeners can fully appreciate the complex storyline and musical themes.

He says: “Because Juggernaut is very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions, we’ve divided the story and music in two.

“Juggernaut: Alpha focuses on the back story and character development, while part two Juggernaut: Omega focuses on some pretty serious and gut-wrentching events, taking you for a thrill ride along the main character’s complex journey.”

He continues: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

The band will undertake a five-week US tour to support the album with Nothing More, Wovenwar and Thank You Scientist before heading to Russia for five dates in February/March. They’ll also support Devin Townsend on his European tour, which drops into the UK for three dates in late March. Periphery will then wrap up road duties with a headline show at London’s O2 Academy, Islington on April 1.

Earlier this year, the band cut ties with Vik Guitars after owner Vik Kuletski issued an apparent homophobic outburst on Facebook, while the band’s guitarist Misha Mansoor picked up the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

With Devin Townsend

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington