Periphery announce UK and European tour

Periphery have announced details of a UK and European headline tour.

The band have lined up a total of 11 dates, kicking off with a performance at Cologne’s Essigfabrik on November 1 and bringing the curtain down with a set at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 15.

The shows have been organised in support of Periphery’s new album Hail Stan, which launched earlier this month via 3DOT Recordings and Century Media Records.

Periphery will be supported on the tour by special guests Plini and Astronoid.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Select Difficulty, guitarist and programmer Jake Bowen said: “We finally spent a year on a record – we’ve never been able to do that.

“The quality and pacing of the work shows we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.”

Find a full list of dates for the newly announced shows below.

Periphery 2019 UK and European tour

Nov 01: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 04: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 05: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 06: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 08: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 09: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK